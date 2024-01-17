Bulgarian Employers Push for Schengen and Eurozone Entry Amidst Reform Demands

Bulgarian employers, represented by major organizations including the Confederation of Employers (KRIB), the Chamber of Commerce (BCC), the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI), and the Association of Industrial Capital (AIC), have outlined their business priorities for the year, emphasizing the need for significant reforms in the country.

The primary focus remains on Bulgaria's full entry into Schengen this year, Eurozone accession by next year, and inclusion in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) by 2026. However, differences in opinions emerged during the press conference, particularly concerning measures for achieving full Schengen membership.

Vasil Velev of AIC suggested a boycott of Austrian goods to expedite Bulgaria's acceptance, a proposal that did not receive unanimous support from his colleagues. While recognizing the partial success achieved in air and water entry, concerns were raised about potential implications, including increased migrant pressure and rising nationalist sentiments.

All four organization leaders stressed Bulgaria's practical integration into the Eurozone through the currency board, advocating for the effective introduction of the euro, citing benefits such as increased trade in fast-moving goods.

Despite persistent priorities, the employers highlighted ongoing challenges, including administrative burdens on small and medium-sized enterprises, insufficient progress in e-governance, and concerns about corruption and the rule of law. Tsvetan Simeonov expressed dissatisfaction with the state's failure to fully implement the cost-recovery principle in determining fees, particularly citing issues related to garbage fees.

The growth of the minimum wage also drew attention, with Vasil Velev appealing to Brussels and the International Labor Organization regarding its allegedly contradictory increase. He underscored that the minimum wage formulation disregards economic conditions and emphasized disparities in average wages across sectors.

The employers urged the government to address these issues promptly, emphasizing the importance of reforms alongside the pursuit of Schengen and Eurozone accession.