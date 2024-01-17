Bulgarian-Turkish Border Fence Criticized as 'Swiss Cheese' by Opposition

Members of the pro-Russian party "Vazrazhdane" (Revival) raised concerns about the state of the fence along the Bulgarian-Turkish border, describing it as resembling Swiss cheese due to its reported holes. During a parliamentary session, party deputies displayed portions of the fence they claimed to have obtained during a visit to the border area. Expressing fears of a potential influx of migrants, they criticized the government for what they perceive as inadequate measures to secure the border.

Party leader Kostadin Kostadinov commented, "We don't have a country at the moment. We have a broken courtyard. What protects us, apart from God's will, is the fact that migrants don't want to stay in Bulgaria. Even they are fleeing from Bulgaria. Even representatives of countries where there is civil war. The Euro-Atlantic government has turned our country into a buffer territory, a dumping ground between Europe and Asia."

The opposition's assessment of the border fence raises questions about the effectiveness of current border control measures and reignites the debate on Bulgaria's role as a transit point for migrants traveling between Europe and Asia. Critics argue that urgent action is needed to address potential security vulnerabilities along the border.