Sofia Public Transport Faces Disruption: Workers Rally for Higher Pay Tomorrow

Tomorrow at 8:00 a.m., employees from Sofia's public transport will stage a protest in the “Druzhba” district, disrupting several bus lines, as announced by the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB). The demonstration, organized by the Federation of Transport Trade Unions, aims to press for a 30% wage increase across four municipal transport companies in Sofia.

CITUB warned of potential disruptions and halts in bus services due to the protest, emphasizing the growing social tension in public transport observed nationwide since the end of last year. Despite CITUB's unsuccessful request for an additional 37 million BGN in the State Budget for 2024 to fund sector-wide salary growth, the demand for higher wages persists.

Trade unionists argue that inflation has eroded remuneration, creating a gap with income growth in the private sector. The sector faces challenges attracting new staff due to low starting salaries and limited career prospects. CITUB also highlighted the accumulation of over 500,000 hours of overtime work in 2023, raising concerns about safety in urban transport.

The shortage of personnel, including drivers, engineering staff, mechanics, service, and cleaning personnel, further intensifies the risk of accidents and breakdowns. Tomorrow's protest seeks to draw attention to these pressing issues and advocate for fair compensation in the public transport sector.