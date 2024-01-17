Day 693 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Belarus Included The Use Of Nuclear Weapons In Its New Military Doctrine

Day 693 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Belarus has included the use of nuclear weapons in its new military doctrine

Slovakia to resume military supplies to Ukraine

Von der Leyen is confident that there will be an agreement on the EU budget and aid to Ukraine

Ukraine 's goal in 2024 is to "drive" Russia out of its skies, Kuleba said in Davos

Accused of murdering Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, claims she was lied to about handing him a package with a wiretap



Russian missiles hit the city of Kharkiv. 17 people were injured. Last night, the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa was also attacked by drones from the Black Sea. Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron announced plans for his country to deliver dozens of missiles and hundreds of bombs to Ukraine.

The condition of two of the injured in Kharkiv is serious. Homes were severely damaged, local officials said. Rescue teams searched through piles of debris to check for other casualties. The city's mayor, Igor Terekhov, described two "powerful explosions" and said at least 10 homes were damaged. According to him, the rockets hit "exactly where there is no military infrastructure, but in fact there are homes". The Emergency Situations Service of Ukraine reported on Telegram that one of the rockets hit a three-story building that previously housed a medical center.

Last night, the city of Odesa was also attacked with drones, there are three wounded. This was announced by the regional governor Oleg Kiper. According to his information, a residential block was hit, from where 130 people were evacuated.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron has said he plans to deliver dozens of missiles and hundreds of bombs to Ukraine. "We cannot allow Russia to win," Macron said at a press conference where he laid out his ideas for a new direction for development and social justice for France. According to Macron, a Russian victory in Ukraine will undermine the international order. The French president has announced he will travel to the country next month to finalize a bilateral agreement on security guarantees under which Paris will supply Kyiv with more advanced weapons, including long-range cruise missiles.

Belarus has included the use of nuclear weapons in its new military doctrine

Belarus has included the use of nuclear weapons in its new military doctrine, Defense Minister Viktor Hrenin announced, DPA reported.

Moscow deployed tactical nuclear missiles in Belarus last year amid tensions with NATO following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The new doctrine of Russian ally Belarus foresees the use of nuclear weapons for the first time, BTA adds.

It is not clear how the new doctrine can be applied to Russian weapons, the AP points out.

"We clearly communicate the opinion of Belarus on the use of tactical nuclear weapons deployed on our territory," Hrenin said at a meeting of the Security Council of Belarus. "A new chapter has appeared in which we clearly define our obligations to our allies," he also said

The doctrine is to be submitted for approval to the All-Belarusian National Assembly - a representative body that functions in the country in parallel with the parliament, AP points out.

Slovakia to resume military supplies to Ukraine

Slovakia will resume military supplies to Ukraine months after they were suspended by the new government following Robert Fico's election victory.

Slovakia's parliament on Tuesday backed an amendment that would give the defense ministry the power to approve arms exports, paving the way for state-owned and private arms companies to continue arming Ukraine, Brussels-based Politico reported.

Fico won the election, promising that "not a single bullet" would reach Kyiv. In November, government supplies were banned "so as not to empty warehouses", but private companies continued to fulfill their contracts with Ukraine.

The legislature approved the change to the proposed country's competence law by a few votes, overcoming a veto by President Zuzana Čaputová imposed before Christmas on the grounds that the defense ministry lacked expert resources to assess the potential risks of arms sales to international reputation and security of Slovakia.

Until now, the Foreign Office and the SIS intelligence service had the final say on arms export deals. The Ministry of Economy was responsible for issuing the licenses.

According to the ministry, "the fears that Slovakia's international interests and reputation will be threatened are unfounded," as "the list of bodies that will give opinions on these requests is not decreasing."

According to Politico, behind the change are the interests of the Slovak arms business, which profits from supplies to Ukraine.

"Almost 100 percent of ZVS Holding's munitions production for the next two or three years has been sold to Ukraine," former Defense Minister Yaroslav Nady told Politico.

"Decisions to increase production, to sell in Ukraine, to join European Commission projects [arms subsidies], these are political decisions made by shareholders, and in the case of ZVS Holding, where 50% is owned by the Ministry of Defense, that means Robert Kalinak."

Ammunition firm VOP Nováky, a loss-making state-owned firm that MSM Group leased for 20 years under the previous Fico government, almost quadrupled its revenue in 2022.

"Politico" writes that Slovakia's approach to arming Ukraine contradicts the previous statements of Prime Minister Fico, who before the election claimed that the weapons were prolonging military conflicts.

On Tuesday, the Slovak prime minister said that the war in Ukraine has no military solution and that the EU should not become financially involved in it, during a visit to Budapest.

After that, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said that he would insist that the aid that the EU provides to Ukraine be taken out of the EU budget and distributed among the member states that contribute to a fund for Ukraine. The topic will be discussed at an extraordinary EU summit on February 1, after Orban in December vetoed a decision to allocate an additional 50 billion euros for financial, economic, humanitarian aid to Ukraine until 2027 from the European budget.

By the time Fico came to power, Slovakia had provided 671 million euros in military aid to Ukraine, including all 13 of its MiG-29 fighter jets and its only S-300 SAM air defense system.

Von der Leyen is confident that there will be an agreement on the EU budget and aid to Ukraine

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, expressed confidence that an agreement will be reached on the revision of the EU budget, which will include the sum of 50 billion euros in aid to Ukraine. She said this in front of the plenary hall of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

The deal was blocked by Hungary at the last meeting of EU leaders in December. It is to be discussed at their extraordinary meeting on February 1. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has made it clear that he is ready to make concessions.

At the same time, von der Leyen was adamant that the frozen 20 billion euros for Hungary will not be unblocked until the issues with the rights of the LBGTQ+ community, academic freedoms and the right to asylum are resolved.

In December, 10 billion euros were unblocked as the country, according to the European Commission, passed a judicial reform law that strengthened its independence.

Ukraine's goal in 2024 is to "drive" Russia out of its skies, Kuleba said in Davos

Ukraine's foreign minister said today that Ukraine's goal in 2024 would be to control its airspace, but warned that defeating Russia would take time and help from the West would be needed, AFP reported.

"In 2024, the priority is to drive Russia out of the sky, because whoever controls the sky will determine when and how the war will end," Dmytro Kuleba told the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Yesterday, President Volodymyr Zelensky also spoke in Davos about the need to achieve air superiority over Russia. "After 2014, attempts were made to freeze the war in Donbas. There were many influential guarantors - the German chancellor, the French president. But Putin is a predator who is not satisfied with frozen products," Zelensky said in his speech. He called on the West to help Ukraine gain "air superiority" over Russia. "Our partners know what we need and in what quantity," said Zelensky.

Accused of murdering Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, claims she was lied to about handing him a package with a wiretap

Daria Trepova, accused of murdering prominent Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, told a court yesterday that she thought the package she handed him at a St. Petersburg cafe contained a listening device, not a bomb, Reuters reported.

Trepova said she acted on the orders of a man from Ukraine who was known to her by the nickname Gestalt (Gestalt is German for form). The person in question had been sending her money and instructions for several months before the pro-war blogger in Ukraine was murdered on April 2 last year.

Immediately after the attack, Russia blamed Kyiv for Tatarsky's murder. Senior Ukrainian officials have not claimed responsibility, but have not denied involvement. Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian president, said it was "domestic terrorism", Reuters recalls.

Tatarsky was killed with a bomb hidden in a statuette handed to him by Trepova in a cafe where a talk was held with the participation of about 100 people.

The figurine bore a passing resemblance to Tatarsky, who accepted it as a gift. Witnesses told the court that he jokingly called the statuette "Golden Vladlen" and turned it over before it exploded. The Russian blogger died on the spot, and dozens were injured.

The identity of the man nicknamed Gestalt remains unclear.

Twenty-six-year-old Trepova admitted to the court that she was introduced to the person in question by a journalist working in Ukraine named Roman Popkov, whom she contacted through the “X” social network. According to the accused, she told Popkov that she opposed Russian aggression and sympathized with Ukraine, and that she was looking for his help to start working as a journalist in the attacked country.

Russian investigators accuse Popkov in absentia of "organizing the execution of a terrorist act". He denies being involved.

Trepova told the court that, on Gestalt's instructions, she attended talks led by Tatarsky at the beginning of last year. She introduced herself to the blogger as Anastasia Kryulina and told him that she was an art student.

In March, Gestalt sent her the statuette by mail with the promise to deliver it to him personally. She thought there might be a bomb in it, remembering the case of Darya Dugina, who was killed in a bomb attack in Moscow in 2022.

"I was very scared and I asked Gestalt: Is this the same as with Dugina? And he answered me: No, there is only a device for eavesdropping and tracking inside," Trepova told the court, according to a transcript published on the independent Russian website Mediazona.

"Handing over a wiretapping device is already an invasion of privacy and it's illegal, and I was very worried about it and thought it might be a bomb," she added.

"And since they said that a connection should be established with Tatarsky, this explanation seemed logical to me, especially since the shipment was coming from abroad, and a bomb cannot be brought across the border," she adds. Trepova said she accepted the mission because she didn't think they could "frame her like that" and that she assumed the purpose of wiretapping Tatarsky was to find out more about what he knew about the war in Ukraine.

According to the accused, after the explosion, she contacted Gestalt. "I insulted him and said that people were hurt there". Trepova added that Gestalt told her she could ask questions later.

"I kept cursing. He said, 'When you come to Ukraine and visit us, you can hit me.' That made me very angry," Trepova said through tears.

