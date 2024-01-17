Tragedy Strikes as Bulgarian Woman Shot Dead by Ex-Partner in Germany

Crime | January 17, 2024, Wednesday // 12:00
Bulgaria: Tragedy Strikes as Bulgarian Woman Shot Dead by Ex-Partner in Germany

In a shocking incident in Germany, a Bulgarian woman lost her life as she was shot by her ex-partner inside a busy supermarket. The tragic event unfolded in Rhine-Main on Monday evening.

Preliminary information suggests that a man forcibly entered the supermarket, targeted the cashier, identified as a 38-year-old Bulgarian woman, and subsequently took his own life, as reported by bTV.

The victim and the alleged perpetrator, a 48-year-old man, were reportedly in a prior relationship. The brother of the murdered woman shared with Bild, "He beat her up. Didn’t leave her alone. She told me - at some point I will go to work and not come home. He will come and kill me."

The horrifying incident occurred in the presence of customers and employees at the supermarket. Fortunately, none of them suffered injuries during the attack.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: tragedy, supermarket, violence, Bulgarian
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria