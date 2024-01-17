Greek Consumers Flock to Bulgaria for Affordable Goods Amid Soaring Prices

Increasingly, Greeks are turning to Bulgaria for affordable goods as rising prices in their home country prompt cross-border shopping. The opposition Syriza party has criticized the Greek government, alleging a failure to implement effective measures against the surging cost of living.

The spokesperson for Syriza accused the cabinet of being ill-equipped to address the soaring prices, which has led many Greeks to seek shopping alternatives in Bulgaria.

Reports from Northern Greece highlight the trend of local residents regularly crossing the border to Bulgaria for groceries, where prices are substantially lower than in Greece. Essential items such as flour, sugar, dairy products, and even bread are being purchased in Bulgaria at prices at least 30% cheaper than those in the Greek market, according to testimonies shared with Sky TV.

The Greek media showcased the stark price differences by demonstrating that even Greek products of standard sizes are considerably more affordable in Bulgarian stores.

The Consumers' Union of Greece emphasized that no amount of measures or aid could offset the expenses associated with high-priced food products. The union suggested that the most effective approach would be the removal of taxes on essential goods.

As Greeks increasingly opt for cross-border shopping in Bulgaria, the economic impact of rising prices within Greece becomes more evident, putting pressure on the government to address the affordability crisis.