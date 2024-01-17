Bulgarians Celebrate Antonovden: A Day of Tradition, Reflection, and Health

Today, Bulgarians across the nation mark Antonovden, the feast dedicated to the memory of St. Anthony the Great in the Orthodox Church. Celebrated not only for its religious significance but deeply rooted in Bulgarian folk traditions, Antonovden holds a unique place in the cultural tapestry of the country.

St. Anthony the Great, a revered figure in Christian asceticism from the third and fourth centuries, is remembered for his dedication to fasting, prayer, and spiritual wisdom. On this day, more than 76 thousand Bulgarians with names like Anton, Antonia, Antoaneta, Antonina, Andon, Donko, Doncho, Docho, Donka, Tony, Toncho, and Totka celebrate their name day.

In Bulgarian folk tradition, Antonovden serves as a protective day against diseases. Women refrain from spinning, knitting, or boiling beans and lentils to appease the spirits and ward off ailments like the plague, smallpox, and the "blue pimple." Soda bread, specially prepared for the occasion and smeared with cream, is shared with relatives and neighbors for good health. A loaf is left in the attic "for the trouble, for the aunt," a reference to the plague.

Antonovden is also known as Lelinden or Aunt Day, emphasizing its connection to health and protection from diseases.

Within the popular imagination, the festival is associated with two twin brothers, blacksmiths Andon and Atanas, credited with inventing blacksmith's tongs. This connection to blacksmithing is reflected in the consecutive celebrations of Antonovden and Athanasovden (on January 18), observed as holidays for blacksmiths, ironsmiths, cutlers, and smiths.

As Bulgarians celebrate Antonovden, they engage in a blend of religious observance, cultural customs, and festive traditions, honoring St. Anthony and embracing the rich heritage of their folklore.