Life in Danger: Woman's Leg Amputated in Sofia Bus Collision

A harrowing incident unfolded yesterday in Sofia's "Dianabad" district, leaving a woman severely injured after a public transport bus accident. The victim, now grappling with a life-threatening amputation, underwent emergency surgery at the District Hospital where she is currently admitted.

The calamity occurred when the driver of bus number 94 reportedly lost control, veering into oncoming traffic on "Nikola Gabrovski" street. The bus collided with a car, resulting in a tragic chain of events. Despite indications that the driver lost consciousness, initial reports suggest no pre-existing violations.

In the aftermath of the accident, four individuals, including the bus driver, sustained injuries and were swiftly transported to various medical facilities across the capital for treatment.

The injured woman, grappling with the severe aftermath of the collision, underwent critical emergency surgery during the night at the District Hospital. The medical team is working diligently to address the life-threatening amputation and provide necessary care.

As authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding the bus driver's loss of consciousness, concerns mount over the safety of public transportation in Sofia. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the unforeseen risks commuters may face despite adherence to traffic regulations.