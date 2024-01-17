Bulgarian PM Denkov: March 6 Deadline for Cabinet Resignation

In a statement made at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov emphasized that the current Bulgarian Cabinet must resign by March 6 at the latest. The move is a crucial step to facilitate the government rotation, with Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel set to assume office promptly. Denkov described the rotation as a technical procedure that should unfold seamlessly and swiftly.

The rotation agreement was established when the Cabinet was formed in June 2023, involving a nine-month transition between Denkov from "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) and Mariya Gabriel from GERB-SDS, starting with Denkov.

Addressing recent controversies, Denkov clarified that he had not requested the resignation of Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov. Regarding criticisms directed at Defence Minister Todor Tagarev from GERB and DPS, Denkov asserted that criticism alone doesn't warrant a minister's replacement.

Denkov revealed ongoing discussions with GERB and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) leaders about the necessity of appointing regulators with qualifications and experience, ensuring ethical conduct in their positions. While specific names were not disclosed, Denkov highlighted the importance of including both NGOs and sectoral organizations in the staffing process, promoting a diverse and expert-driven selection of candidates.

As Bulgaria approaches the government rotation, Denkov's call for a timely resignation underscores the commitment to a smooth transition of power.