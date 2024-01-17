US Launches New Strikes Against Houthi Targets in Yemen

In response to an anti-ship ballistic missile launched by Houthi rebels in Yemen, the United States executed fresh strikes against Houthi targets, marking the third such action within a week. The strikes, conducted on Tuesday, targeted Houthi-controlled areas following their missile launch into international shipping lanes in the Southern Red Sea. This comes after a recent series of US-led air and naval strikes aimed at deterring Houthi threats to merchant vessels and Navy ships.

In a statement by the US Central Command, it was revealed that the Iranian-backed Houthi militants launched the anti-ship ballistic missile at approximately 1:45 p.m. (Sanaa time). The Maltese-flagged bulk carrier, M/V Zografia, reported being struck but remained seaworthy.

John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council, emphasized the US commitment to defending against Houthi attacks. He stated that the strikes were designed to degrade and disrupt Houthi military capabilities, including the storage, launch, and guidance of missiles and drones.

While acknowledging that the Houthis might maintain some capability, Kirby asserted that the strikes were successful in hitting four ballistic missiles on launchers. The Pentagon is expected to provide specific details on the battle damage assessment.

These recent actions follow a coordinated attack on around 30 Houthi locations last week. The US, along with the UK and support from allies such as Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, targeted Houthi sites to prevent attacks on international trade lanes in the Red Sea.

US President Joe Biden, expressing concern over escalating Houthi attacks, vowed to respond to further aggression. He noted that the strikes were in direct response to Houthi attacks against international maritime vessels, endangering navigation and threatening trade.

As tensions in the region persist, the US has signaled its readiness to take additional military action if the Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea continue.