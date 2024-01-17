COVID-19 In Bulgaria: 175 New Cases In The Last 24 Hours

175 new cases of coronavirus were registered in the last 24 hours in Bulgaria, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

The new cases were found in 2,577 tests (6.79 percent were positive). 63.06 percent of these people have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country is now 1,337,188. They were established with 11,563,036 tests

In the last 24 hours, there have been no deaths from COVID-19 in Bulgaria, and the total number of deaths in Bulgaria after infection with the coronavirus remains at 38,712.

Active cases are 6,972.

There are 328 hospitalized with a diagnosis of COVID-19, 39 of whom are in intensive care units.

Twenty-one patients with coronavirus have been admitted to a medical facility in the last 24 hours. Of them, 76.19% were not vaccinated.

In the last 24 hours, 48 people who tested positive for coronavirus were reported as cured. The total number of people who have recovered in Bulgaria is 1,291,504.

In the last 24 hours, 67 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were administered. Their total number since the beginning of the campaign in Bulgaria is 4,725,409.