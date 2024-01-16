Energy Dynamics: Why Bulgaria Opts for Electricity Imports

Bulgaria: Energy Dynamics: Why Bulgaria Opts for Electricity Imports @Pixabay

Bulgaria is undergoing a shift toward becoming a net importer of electricity, driven by economic considerations, warns energy expert Krassimir Manov. In an interview with BNR, Manov emphasized that despite the nation's existing energy capacities, domestic production lacks competitiveness in the market. The current strategy favors importing electricity from neighboring countries, a practice once reversed.

Until recently, Bulgaria supplied electricity to neighboring nations like Greece, Serbia, Turkey, and North Macedonia. However, a recent negative export-import balance, reported as -14,682 MWh in the first seven days of 2024, indicates a shift towards electricity imports. This transition contrasts with the positive balance of 153,243 MWh during the same period in 2023, according to data from the Electricity System Operator.

Manov attributes this change to the economic advantage of electricity generated by gas and coal-fired plants in North Macedonia and Turkey. These countries avoid carbon quotas, unlike Bulgaria and other EU members, making their electricity production more cost-effective. Manov underscores the challenges posed by current energy rates, especially concerning the ambitious green deal targets.

