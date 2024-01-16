Weather In Bulgaria On January 17th: Enjoy a Sunny Midweek Break

As we navigate through the middle of the week, Wednesday promises a welcome respite with predominantly sunny weather. A gentle to moderate south-southwesterly breeze will accompany the day. Expect overnight temperatures ranging from minus 6C to minus 1C, with Sofia experiencing a slightly milder low of minus 4C. Daytime temperatures will rise to a comfortable 6C to 11C, with Sofia hovering around 8C.

Heading to the coast, the forecast remains optimistic, offering mostly sunny conditions with a light to moderate south-southwesterly breeze. Coastal highs will range between 6C and 9C, providing pleasant weather for seaside activities.

In the mountains, anticipate mostly sunny skies coupled with a moderate to strong southwesterly wind. Temperature gradients will be noticeable, with highs reaching 7C at 1,200 meters and 1C at 2,000 meters.

Whether you're planning outdoor ventures or simply soaking up the sun, Wednesday's weather offers a delightful interlude.

/NIMH