Bulgaria and Romania Pave the Way for a Second Danube Bridge

Politics | January 17, 2024, Wednesday // 08:48
Bulgaria: Bulgaria and Romania Pave the Way for a Second Danube Bridge

In a concerted effort, Bulgaria and Romania are actively pushing for the construction of a second bridge over the Danube, linking Ruse, Bulgaria, and Giurgiu, Romania. Deputy Minister of Transport Dimitar Nedyalkov shared this development during the regional conference on the project "Europe in the Balkans: Common Future," organized by the Bulgarian news agency BTA. Anticipation surrounds the European Commission's upcoming decision, expected by the end of January, regarding the approval of financing for feasibility studies.

Deputy Minister Nedyalkov emphasized the critical importance of the second bridge at Ruse and Giurgiu, highlighting its potential to significantly enhance North-South transport connectivity. The project holds strategic significance not only for Bulgaria and Romania but also for the broader European transport network.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: danube, bridge, Bulgaria, Romania
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria