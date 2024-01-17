Bulgaria and Romania Pave the Way for a Second Danube Bridge
In a concerted effort, Bulgaria and Romania are actively pushing for the construction of a second bridge over the Danube, linking Ruse, Bulgaria, and Giurgiu, Romania. Deputy Minister of Transport Dimitar Nedyalkov shared this development during the regional conference on the project "Europe in the Balkans: Common Future," organized by the Bulgarian news agency BTA. Anticipation surrounds the European Commission's upcoming decision, expected by the end of January, regarding the approval of financing for feasibility studies.
Deputy Minister Nedyalkov emphasized the critical importance of the second bridge at Ruse and Giurgiu, highlighting its potential to significantly enhance North-South transport connectivity. The project holds strategic significance not only for Bulgaria and Romania but also for the broader European transport network.
