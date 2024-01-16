European Commission Pledges Support for Bulgaria and Romania's Schengen Entry by Year-End

The Vice-President of the European Commission, Maroš Šefčovič, announced strong backing for Bulgaria and Romania's full accession to the Schengen zone by the end of the year. Speaking before the European Parliament in Strasbourg, Šefčovič emphasized ongoing efforts to reinforce external borders and pilot projects with FRONTEX. He assured continued support for political discussions, aiming for a Council of the EU decision to lift internal land border posts by year-end.

Bulgaria is currently accepted in Schengen only "by air and sea", and still waits for full membership.

During debates on the priorities of the Belgian EU presidency, Šefčovič's commitment to Schengen expansion was evident. Belgian Prime Minister Alexandre de Croo, while not explicitly addressing Schengen acceptance in his brief statement, expressed hope during a subsequent press conference. He acknowledged the progress made in recent weeks and emphasized the importance of partial acceptance into Schengen as an initial step. De Croo welcomed the efforts of both Bulgaria and Romania in addressing concerns and anticipated further positive developments.

"We look forward with great impatience in this parliament to these steps being taken. We welcome the decision that was taken in the last days of the Spanish presidency. March can't seem to come fast enough for Bulgaria and Romania."