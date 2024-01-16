Most Of The Weapons Bulgaria Produces Go To Ukraine

Bulgarian Defense Minister Todor Tagarev recently disclosed in an interview with Voice of America that a substantial portion of Bulgaria's defense industry output is channeled towards Ukraine. Notably, the military aid packages provided to Ukraine encompass Soviet-era systems and ammunition, which, despite their age, are acknowledged for their reliable functionality, requiring no additional training for the Ukrainian military. This was reported by the Ukrainian Military Portal.

Tagarev emphasized the significance of Bulgaria's specialization in the production of ammunition and small weapons, a legacy dating back to the Soviet era. According to the minister, the Bulgarian defense industry operates nearly round-the-clock, with a considerable proportion of its production being directed to Ukraine—either through direct channels or intermediaries.

The defense minister outlined the future plans of the Bulgarian defense industry, indicating a commitment to continue producing ammunition adhering to Soviet standards. Additionally, there are plans to establish new production facilities to manufacture NATO-standard ammunition, specifically in the calibers of 155 and 105 millimeters.

To facilitate these plans, several Bulgarian companies have submitted applications for investments under a specialized European Commission program known as the "Act of Assistance to the Production of Ammunition" (ASAP). This program allocates funds to support investment projects aiming to boost the production of ammunition and missiles within the European Union.

Tagarev underscored that the new investments are geared towards producing predominantly 155mm ammunition, prioritizing demand. The defense minister also disclosed that, through a parliamentary decision, Bulgaria has supplied Ukraine with over 800 armored personnel carriers and has conducted various training programs.

These training programs include a two-month language training initiative for Ukrainian sailors within the NATO program, held in Varna and Sofia. Furthermore, Bulgaria has plans to initiate training for an infantry company, with the potential to expand this to multiple companies annually. Combat medic training has also been offered to Ukraine.

In a significant development, Bulgaria has expressed its desire to join the F-16 coalition. The proposed contributions include language training for pilots, engineering, and air traffic controllers, basic training for maintenance personnel, and F-16 training. However, it is noted that Bulgaria currently lacks a specific platform expected by Ukraine.

In a related context, last fall, Bulgarian weapons magnate Emilian Gebrev, who survived two Russian murder attempts, raised concerns about alleged Russian preparations to sabotage Bulgarian defense industry enterprises. The objective was purportedly to disrupt the supply chain of weapons to Ukraine.