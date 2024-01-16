Polish Drivers Announced End To The Protest At The Border With Ukraine

Polish truck drivers, who have blocked some border crossings with Ukraine since November, have reached an agreement on "certain conditions" with the government and will end their protest on Wednesday at 1 pm Bulgarian time, an organizer said.

Polish drivers demanded that the EU restore a system where Ukrainian companies need permits to operate in the bloc and the same for European truck drivers entering Ukraine.

"This will not be the end, but there will be a stop to the protest," said Tomasz Borkowski of the Committee for the Protection of Carriers and Employers in Transport. "We have reached certain conditions, we will give the government time to work as it is a new government."

Poland's Ministry of Infrastructure has organized a press conference for 1 pm on Tuesday, during which an agreement is to be signed.

Polish farmers have decided to end their protest at the border crossing with Ukraine in Medyka after the government agreed to their demands earlier this month.

However, truck drivers blocked three other crossings.

