Under the Radar: Bulgarian-Made Rockets Unearthed in Hamas Arsenal
A recent investigation by "Politico" reveals that rocket-propelled grenades manufactured in Bulgaria have found their way into the weaponry of Hamas, the Palestinian group operating in the Gaza Strip. The Associated Press conducted an analysis of over 150 videos and photos spanning three months since Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.
The findings indicate that Hamas has assembled an arsenal sourced from various regions worldwide, encompassing Iranian sniper rifles, Russian and Chinese Kalashnikovs, and anti-tank missiles, among others. Notably, rocket-propelled grenades bearing the mark of Bulgarian manufacturing were identified during the analysis. Jonathan Ferguson, the Curator of Firearms at the Armory Museum of England, verified this detail. Previously, AP reported the use of rocket-propelled grenades by Hamas with a distinctive red stripe, signifying North Korean origin.
These weapons managed to enter the Gaza Strip despite a 17-year blockade imposed by Israel, aimed at preventing the accumulation of such weaponry. The revelation sheds light on the covert channels through which arms reach Hamas, raising concerns about the effectiveness of existing measures.
