Weather Rollercoaster Ahead: Bulgaria Braces for Drastic Temperature Swings and Snowy Surprises

Get ready for a meteorological rollercoaster in Bulgaria as the weather takes an unpredictable turn in the coming days. Starting with a pleasant Wednesday featuring mostly sunny skies and scattered clouds, the warmth will persist. However, buckle up as the climate narrative shifts rapidly.

Thursday, January 18, introduces increasing cloudiness, accompanied by sporadic light rain in some regions. While the wind gains strength in the east, a calm prevails in the west, creating foggy or cloud-covered lowlands and valleys.

Friday, January 19, maintains the cloudy theme with intermittent light rain showers, presenting an unusual warmth for mid-January. Minimum temperatures hover between 3 and 8 degrees, while maximum temperatures reach 12 to 17 degrees. Brace for a change as cold air sweeps in later in the day, shifting winds from the northwest.

Saturday, January 20, witnesses a transformation as rain morphs into snow countrywide, coating the landscape with a fresh layer. Expect continued snowfall through the morning, with temperatures stabilizing close to zero and minimal diurnal variation.

Come rain-free Sunday, January 21, a moderate to strong northerly wind blows through the eastern regions. Cloud cover breaks, especially over Western and Central Bulgaria, offering a respite.

Monday, January 22, unveils mostly sunny conditions, accompanied by a calm wind. Mornings, however, bring a chilly surprise with minimum temperatures ranging from minus 12 to minus 7 degrees. Daytime highs hover around 0 degrees, marking a substantial temperature drop.

/NIMH