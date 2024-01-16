Bulgaria Set to Receive 8 Advanced F-16 Fighters in 2025

Bulgaria is gearing up to enhance its defense capabilities with the imminent arrival of eight cutting-edge F-16 fighter jets from the United States in 2025, as announced by Admiral Emil Eftimov, the Chief of Defense. The decision to expedite the acquisition was crucial, ensuring delivery well before 2030.

Admiral Eftimov shared insights into the strategic preparation, revealing plans for 16 aircraft and the meticulous training of 32 airmen in the United States under the rigorous methodology employed by the American Air Force. Emphasizing the significance of this initiative, he noted that 84 engineering and technical personnel would undergo comprehensive training in the U.S., transforming this resource into a robust operational defense capability.

Addressing the advancement in land forces, Admiral Eftimov highlighted the acquisition of Strykers Armored Vehicles, describing it as a significant leap forward. He outlined that the vehicles would be assembled in Bulgaria after arriving in parts, with comprehensive training for the ground troops.

Commenting on the infrastructure for NATO's eastern flank, Eftimov underscored its value at BGN 100 million, aligning with the government's commitment to invest 6 billion euros in road and railway infrastructure for the rapid deployment of allied troops.

Regarding collaborative efforts with Romania and Turkey, Admiral Eftimov disclosed the joint disposal of over 12 mines in the Black Sea. However, he clarified that there is currently no decision on the participation of Bulgarian officers in operations in the Red Sea.

In the backdrop of recent incidents involving captive compatriots in the Red Sea, Admiral Eftimov stressed the importance of discretion and diplomacy for successful resolutions. Notably, Bulgaria had received an invitation from the United States Naval Forces for participation in the operation even before the incidents involving the "Galaxy Leader" and the "Ruen" ships.