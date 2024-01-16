Bulgaria's Equine Boom: Over 32,000 Horses Thrive with a Focus on Endangered Breeds

At the Ministry of Agriculture, Bulgaria's Advisory Council on Horses convened for the first time, revealing a thriving equine population of 32,687 registered and bred horses across the country. Notably, over one-third of these belong to the esteemed category of thoroughbreds.

Within this robust equine community, 12,178 horses are under meticulous selection control, thriving across 744 farms. The forum shed light on the preservation efforts for endangered breeds, including the Karakachan, Danube, French, and Eastern Bulgarian breeds, boasting a total of 6,918 horses receiving dedicated attention and care in 2022.

The commitment to the well-being of these magnificent creatures extends beyond borders, with more than 7,700 horses benefiting from financial support through programs such as the "de minimis" initiative and the aid provided under the program for Ukraine.