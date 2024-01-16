One week to unveil Friends of Europe’s EYL40 Class of 2024

The countdown is under way to unveil the 2024 class of the European Young Leaders (EYL40). Motivated by the urgent need to tackle the increasing disconnect between citizens and policymakers, and to rebuild the trust that is vital to democracies, Friends of Europe launched the EYL40 leadership programme in 2012. The EYL40 Class of 2024 will be unveiled on 22 January.

Previous EYLs from Bulgaria include: Mariya Gabriel, deputy Prime Minister of Bulgaria and former European Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth; Vessela Tcherneva, deputy director of the European Council on Foreign Relations; and Julian Kostov, founder and CEO of JupiterLights Media.

The full list will be unveiled on 22 January.

Today, the network includes 400+ trailblazers from 35 countries including exceptional business and civil society leaders, politicians, entrepreneurs, academics, artists, scientists, journalists and athletes among others, including Kaja Kallas, Estonian Prime Minister; Eneko Atxa, Spanish 3 Michelin-starred chef; Francesca Cavallo, Italian bestselling author of 'Good night stories for Rebel Girls'; John Collison, Irish CoFounder and President of e-commerce champion Stripe; Benjamina Karić, Mayor of Sarajevo; Raphaël Liegéois, Belgian astronaut; Oleksandra Matviichuk, Ukrainian Nobel Peace Prize Laureate; Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament; Viktoria Modesta, Latvian-born bionic artist and musician; Bastian Obermayer, German Pulitzer-winning Investigative Journalist and author of 'The Panama Papers'; Marija Vuković, Montenegrin Olympic high jump athlete.

