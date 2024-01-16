Sofia Art Fair: Bulgaria Welcomes Its First Premier International Contemporary Art Exhibition

Bulgaria is set to make art history with the inaugural "Sofia Art Fair," a groundbreaking contemporary art exhibition scheduled for October 3-6, 2024. The prestigious event aims to showcase a fusion of Bulgarian and European artistic talent, providing a platform for artists, galleries, collectors, and the international professional community to converge.

Hosted at the "John Atanasoff" Innovation Forum in Sofia Tech Park, the three-day "Sofia Art Fair" promises a transformative visual-cultural experience. Attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the works of contemporary artists, explore diverse art trends, and even acquire pieces of collector and investment value.

The program will extend beyond traditional exhibitions, delving into cutting-edge topics such as artificial intelligence and virtual reality. Curatorial tours, author meet-and-greets, and an enriching accompanying program featuring distinguished guests from Bulgaria and Europe will make the fair a hub for meaningful connections and discussions.

In the central exhibition space, galleries from Bulgaria and Europe will showcase carefully selected works by prominent artists. Simultaneously, a parallel exhibition within the forum will highlight the talents of young Bulgarian contemporary artists, with their participation graciously exempt from fees. An international jury of esteemed curators and art critics, including figures like Radoslav Mehandziyski, Teodora Konstantinova, Johan Gustavsson, Martina Yordanova, and Nina Gscheider, will curate the participants.

Organized by the "Sofia Disha" Foundation, renowned for the successful "Sofia Disha" city culture festival, the "Sofia Art Fair" aspires to redefine Bulgaria's art landscape. By fostering intercultural dialogue, celebrating creative diversity, and contributing to the growth of the Bulgarian art market, the event seeks to become a cornerstone in the country's cultural calendar.

Artists eager to participate in this landmark event can submit their applications from January 18, 2024, to March 31, 2024, via the official website www.sofiaartfair.art.