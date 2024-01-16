Bulgaria Unveils Talent for Global Stage: Casting Opens for F.I.P.A.S.S. World Performing Arts Championship

Bulgaria is set to host its first-ever casting for the prestigious F.I.P.A.S.S. World Performing Arts Championship, opening doors for diverse talents across age groups and categories to vie for a chance at the finals in Rome.

Led by Associate Professor Dariana Kumanova, serving as the chairman of the jury and the country's representative for the International Federation of Performing and Sports Arts (F.I.P.A.S.S.), the casting promises to be a platform for burgeoning stars. The authoritative jury, comprising esteemed figures from Bulgaria's cultural sphere, will select participants to represent the nation in Italy in September.

Assoc. Dariana Kumanova proudly reflects on Bulgaria's previous success at the European Championship, where talents like Elise Bakalova, Anthony Penkov, Dimitar Sivikov, Elmira Marinova-EL MA, and Bogomila Yaneva secured wins across various categories and age groups, automatically qualifying for this year's finals.

Aspiring performers in singing, dancing, acting, instrumentalists, or those showcasing full performances involving at least two disciplines simultaneously, can now submit their applications to coppabulgariaarts@gmail.com. Applications should include a participant description along with a video or audio demonstrating their skills. The deadline for submissions is March 15, 2024, with applicants eligible across different age groups (6/11 years - 12/15 years - 16/18 years - over 18 years).

The F.I.P.A.S.S. World Championship casts its net wide, organizing auditions in 36 countries, including Argentina, USA, Mexico, Brazil, Italy, North Macedonia, Sweden, and Greece. Apart from competing for F.I.P.A.S.S. accolades, standout talents will receive invitations to masterclasses by renowned artists, scholarships for professional training, and exclusive work engagement opportunities.

As Bulgaria steps onto the global stage, this casting not only marks a significant cultural milestone but also promises a gateway for extraordinary talents to shine on the world's premier performing arts platform.