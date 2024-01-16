Bulgarian Defense Minister Tours Lockheed Martin for F-16 Block 70 Update

Embarking on a visit to the United States, Defense Minister Todor Tagarev, accompanied by Defense Chief Admiral Emil Eftimov, directed their attention to the Lockheed Martin plants in Greenville, South Carolina. Their mission: to engage with company executives, observe the aircraft production process, and monitor the advancement of the F-16 Block 70 destined for the Bulgarian Air Force.

The Bulgarian delegation received a warm welcome from Orlando Sanchez, Vice President, and General Manager of the Integrated Fighter Group at Lockheed Martin. Present at the meeting was Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for International Cooperation, Kelli Seybolt.

Minister Tagarev expressed the collective anticipation within Bulgarian society for the arrival of the F-16 Block 70. He emphasized the significance of this undertaking, citing it as a monumental project and a substantial endeavor to enhance the capabilities of the country's armed forces.

During the tour of the production base, the delegation inspected seven F-16 Block 70 fighters earmarked for Bulgaria, each in various stages of production. A noteworthy moment transpired as Minister Tagarev ceremoniously signed the framework of the first fighter slated for completion. Bulgaria is poised to become the second European nation to acquire this state-of-the-art version of the F-16.

The acquisition of the F-16 Block 70 marks a pivotal stride in modernizing Bulgaria's air defense capabilities. Minister Tagarev's visit underscores the nation's commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements in defense, ensuring the safeguarding of its borders and national security.