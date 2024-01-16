Bulgaria's Saffron Boom: Minister Unveils 10-Year Plan for Agricultural Revolution

Bulgaria's Minister of Agriculture, Kiril Vatev, is spearheading a groundbreaking initiative to cultivate saffron, signaling a potential agricultural renaissance in the country. The move comes as Hasan Tahirov, the chair of the Bulgarian Association of Saffron Growers and a trailblazer in saffron production, revealed details of a burgeoning interest in saffron farming during an interview with BNR’s Radio Kurdzhali.

Tahirov, a key figure in the introduction of saffron to Bulgaria, recounted how, in 2009, he and his wife Reni acquired the first 70 bulbs from Turkey. These bulbs were distributed across approximately 30 villages in the Kardzhali region, allowing residents to test the soil. According to Tahirov, the financial returns from cultivating saffron on just one-tenth of a hectare surpass those from 30 hectares of wheat or at least 7 hectares of vineyards.

In an unexpected twist, saffron cultivation is emerging as a potential antidote to rural depopulation in the Rhodopes. Tahirov noted that an increasing number of young, educated individuals are returning to their ancestral villages, enticed by the prospects of saffron farming. The allure of saffron, with its economic viability and the promise of a sustainable livelihood, is revitalizing rural communities.

Minister Kiril Vatev's call for a comprehensive 10-year plan underscores the government's commitment to fostering saffron production as a strategic component of Bulgaria's agricultural landscape. As interest grows, the saffron industry holds the potential to transform the nation's economic and demographic outlook.

