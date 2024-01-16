Red Sea Confrontation Escalates as Houthi Missile Targets US-Owned Ship

In a startling development that has further heightened tensions in the already volatile Red Sea region, a Houthi anti-ship ballistic missile successfully struck a US-owned and operated cargo ship, the Gibraltar Eagle, as announced by US Central Command in a statement reported by CNN.

This incident, which occurred on Monday, marks a significant escalation as it is the first reported instance of the Houthi rebels successfully hitting a vessel under US ownership or operation. The attack unfolds against the backdrop of escalating hostilities, with the United States having recently pledged a robust response to any further Houthi missile launches.

The Gibraltar Eagle, a Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier owned and operated by the US-based Eagle Bulk, miraculously suffered no injuries or significant damage, according to US Central Command. The vessel, laden with a cargo of steel products, was reportedly targeted by an unidentified projectile approximately 100 miles offshore in the Gulf of Aden.

This hostile act follows closely on the heels of a US-led coalition's series of strikes against the Iranian-backed Houthi rebel group in Yemen. The United States, in response to Houthi attacks, had issued a stern warning of potential additional strikes. The Houthi rebels, undeterred, claimed responsibility for the attack on the Gibraltar Eagle, boasting of firing "direct" and "accurate" missiles.

Notably, a total of three missiles were launched toward the Red Sea on the same day, according to the UK-based maritime security group Ambrey. While two of the missiles failed to reach their intended destination, the third had a direct impact on the US-owned and operated vessel.

In the aftermath of the incident, the UK Maritime Security Agency (UKMTO) received a report, and Eagle Bulk Shipping affirmed its close coordination with all relevant authorities. The UKMTO issued a cautionary advisory, urging vessels to transit with caution and promptly report any suspicious activities.

The missile strike comes in the wake of a series of retaliatory strikes carried out by the US and the UK against Houthi-controlled territories in Yemen. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak defended these actions as "limited, necessary, and proportionate" measures in self-defense, aimed at protecting the freedom of navigation and global trade.

Even as the Royal Navy continues its patrols in the Red Sea as part of the multinational Operation Prosperity Guardian, US President Joe Biden emphasized that the targeted strikes were a clear message: the international community will not tolerate attacks on personnel or threats to the free flow of international commerce.

