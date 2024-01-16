Stara Zagora Gas Station Hit in Late-Night Robbery, Suspect Caught

In a startling incident that unfolded around 1 o'clock last night, an armed robbery jolted a gas station located at the Stara Zagora exit in the direction of Kazanlak.

Promptly responding to the distress call, a team from the First Regional Police Department successfully apprehended the perpetrator at the entrance to Stara Zagora. Senior Commissioner Lazar Hristov, the director of the Regional Department for the Ministry of Internal Affairs, confirmed this development in an exclusive statement to Radio Stara Zagora.

The assailant forcibly entered the gas station, wielding a weapon to intimidate the cashiers and making off with approximately BGN 2 thousand from the register. Commissioner Hristov revealed that the arrested individual had a criminal record, although he refrained from disclosing whether the suspect acted alone or if there were potential accomplices. The specifics of the weapon employed during the robbery also remain undisclosed at this time.

A thorough examination of the crime scene has been conducted, and pre-trial proceedings have been initiated. The case is now in the hands of the District Prosecutor's Office, as authorities work to unravel the details surrounding this daring late-night heist.

