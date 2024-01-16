Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Unleashes Devastating Attack Near US Consulate in Erbil

In a shocking turn of events, a series of explosions rattled the vicinity of the US Consulate in Erbil, Iraq, leaving a trail of destruction and claiming four lives, as reported by ABC News, citing Iraqi security sources.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) swiftly claimed responsibility for the attacks, declaring their intent to target what they referred to as the "headquarters of spies" and "anti-Iranian terrorist gatherings in parts of the region." The IRGC asserted the use of ballistic missiles in this brazen assault.

The bombings orchestrated by the IRGC resulted in four casualties, as confirmed by Iraqi security sources. However, there is a notable relief that no coalition forces or Americans were reported among the fatalities in this devastating incident.

In a bid to counter the threat, coalition forces reportedly successfully intercepted and downed three drones near Erbil airport, preventing further potential damage. The situation has led to a temporary halt in air traffic in Erbil, intensifying the turmoil in the region, according to ABC News, citing Iraqi security sources.

Describing the attack as particularly violent, the Iraqi security source disclosed that a total of eight locations were targeted in proximity to the US Consulate, indicating a coordinated and widespread offensive by the IRGC.

As the region grapples with the aftermath of this audacious assault, questions loom over the potential implications for diplomatic relations and regional stability. The international community is closely monitoring the situation, awaiting further developments.