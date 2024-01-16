COVID-19 In Bulgaria: 225 New Cases In The Last 24 Hours

Two hundred and twenty-five new cases of coronavirus were registered in the last 24 hours in Bulgaria. Six of the registered infected have died, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

A week ago, new cases of coronavirus were over 100 more - 334, but the number of deaths was one less.

The 225 new cases were identified from 3,272 tests (6.88 percent were positive). Nearly two-thirds of these people (over 65 percent) have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 (they have not completed the vaccination course).

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country is now 1,337,031. They were established by 11,560,459 tests (11.57 percent were positive).

Half of those who died in the last 24 hours (50 percent) were not vaccinated. The total number of deaths in Bulgaria after infection with the coronavirus is now 38,712.

Active cases are 6,863, up from 6,853 a week ago.

There are 343 hospitalized with a diagnosis of COVID-19, 41 of them in intensive care units.

Forty-one patients with coronavirus have been admitted to a medical facility in the last 24 hours. Less than half of them (under 49 percent) have not been vaccinated.

In the last 24 hours, 92 people who tested positive for coronavirus were counted as cured. The total number of people who have recovered in the country is 1,291,456.

In the last 24 hours, 63 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were administered. Their total number since the beginning of the campaign in Bulgaria is 4,725,342.

2,077,998 people have completed the vaccination course. 1,007,536 people were given a booster dose, i.e. they were revaccinated, and 134,966 of them were given a booster dose with an adapted vaccine.