Indian-American GOP Contender Vivek Ramaswamy Exits Presidential Race, Throws Weight Behind Trump

Indian-American entrepreneur and prominent Republican figure Vivek Ramaswamy has withdrawn from the 2024 White House race following a lackluster performance in Iowa's Republican Party caucus. Ramaswamy, known for his bold debate presence, officially ended his presidential bid and declared his support for former President Donald Trump, whom he had previously hailed as the "best president of the 21st century." The unexpected move came during a press conference in Iowa, where Ramaswamy acknowledged Trump as a key proponent of the "America First" agenda.

After analyzing the Iowa caucus results, with Ramaswamy projected to secure only two out of 40 delegates, the entrepreneur made a strategic decision to rally behind Trump. During his address to supporters in Des Moines, Ramaswamy emphasized the shared commitment to the "America First" ideology, solidifying his endorsement of the former president.

Throughout his campaign, Ramaswamy had been a staunch defender of Trump, particularly amidst legal challenges. He had even pledged to withdraw from the ballots in Colorado and Maine after Trump faced disqualification in these states. Ramaswamy's loyalty extended to a promise of a presidential pardon for Trump on the first day in office if elected.

In contrast, Donald Trump emerged victorious in Iowa, securing an estimated 20 out of 40 delegates. This triumph underscores Trump's continued influence within the GOP and reinforces his position as the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination. Notably, this election marks Trump's return since his unconventional departure in 2020, dispelling any doubts about his enduring impact on the Republican Party and the resonance of his right-wing message.

As attention now shifts to New Hampshire for its upcoming Republican primary on January 23, the Trump-led GOP aims to maintain momentum and consolidate support for a potential 2024 rematch against incumbent President Joe Biden.