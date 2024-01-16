Davos 2024: Bulgaria's Denkov and Gabriel Lead Discussions on Economic Strategies and Environmental Risks

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov is set to participate in the World Economic Forum in Davos, addressing critical global issues such as economic uncertainty, environmental risks, artificial intelligence, and countering misinformation. The discussions come against the backdrop of ongoing military conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, with the Global Risks Report 2024 highlighting misinformation as a significant short-term risk and extreme weather as a crucial long-term concern.

This year's Davos meeting carries the theme "Rebuilding Trust," addressing the erosion of trust observed in societies and between nations. Over 2,800 participants, including around 60 heads of state and government, will engage in discussions and personal talks. Notable figures include French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Chinese Premier Li Qiang, and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel will also attend the forum, contributing to key discussions and round tables. Her agenda includes participation in discussions on the business case for EU enlargement, the role of the Three Seas Initiative in economic growth, and a Global Economic Think Tank round table organized by Bloomberg.

Additionally, Deputy Prime Minister Gabriel will engage in bilateral meetings with influential figures, including the Secretary-General of the OECD and ministers from Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, South Africa, and India. Her presence underscores Bulgaria's commitment to addressing global challenges and fostering international cooperation.