PM Denkov's Insights: Bulgaria's Government Rotation, Defence Focus, and Misinformation Challenges

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov shared insights on various key topics during a press briefing in Sofia on Monday. The discussions covered the upcoming government rotation, Bulgaria's defence priorities, and challenges posed by misinformation.

Government Rotation

Denkov emphasized that discussions about the new cabinet's composition would occur between him and Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel. He mentioned that any changes would be limited to where deemed necessary. The Prime Minister referred to Health Minister Hristo Hinkov's statement about not retaining his post after the rotation as premature.

Addressing criticisms against Defence Minister Todor Tagarev, Denkov stated that a significant portion of public criticisms, particularly from the Movements for Rights and Freedoms party (DPS), were incorrect and driven by political interests. He emphasized that criticism does not automatically warrant a minister's replacement.

Regarding Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov, whose resignation was demanded by the Democratic Bulgaria party, Denkov noted that every minister could face criticism. Stoyanov's fate would depend on his response to issues like police brutality, Denkov added.

Defence Priorities

Denkov revealed ongoing negotiations to enhance Bulgaria's air defence systems. He clarified that discussions during Defence Minister Tagarev's visit to the US were focused on Bulgaria's defence interests, including fighter jets, strykers, participation in command, and the construction of the Eastern Flank.

He denied any new NATO demands on Bulgaria due to the Ukraine conflict, emphasizing the country's aim to strengthen its defence forces.

Hijacked Ships in the Red Sea

On the kidnapped Bulgarian sailors from the Galaxy Leader and Ruen ships in the Red Sea, Denkov reported no new information. The Situation Centre of the Foreign Ministry is handling the cases. Talks with the Houthis are ongoing, and mediation efforts are being utilized, especially for the Galaxy Leader ship.

Regarding the Ruen ship, Denkov highlighted that it was hijacked during a pirate raid, and ransom considerations are pending. He reassured that, for now, there is no cause for immediate concern.

Fake News and Misinformation

Denkov acknowledged the persistent challenge of misinformation on social networks and some media outlets. He stressed the absence of a universal mechanism to combat misinformation and urged collective efforts by all countries. Denkov emphasized that misinformation contributes to societal fragmentation.