EU Nations, Including Bulgaria, Seek Customs Duties on Ukrainian Grain Imports!

Business | January 15, 2024, Monday // 18:00
Five European Union countries, including Bulgaria, Poland, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia, are urging the European Commission to impose customs duties on grain imports from Ukraine. The move is prompted by concerns of unfair competition and its impact on domestic producers.

Hungary's Ministry of Agriculture confirmed the joint request, with the other signatory nations being Ukraine's immediate neighbors. The countries argue that the influx of Ukrainian grain poses a threat to the EU's food supply and strategic sovereignty.

The signatories emphasize the need for Brussels to implement measures safeguarding the markets of Ukraine's neighboring EU members while allowing them to fully utilize their export potential. Proposed measures include the imposition of duties on sensitive agricultural products.

The ministers highlight Ukraine's advantage of large holdings, leading to lower export prices and displacing European farmers from their traditional markets. They contend that their agriculture has suffered significant damage since the EU lifted import quotas for Ukrainian grain last year.

The letter also calls on the European Commission to investigate whether Ukrainian production adheres to EU standards. Three of the signatory countries—Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary—have maintained an import ban on their national markets since September 2023, while Ukraine has filed complaints with the World Trade Organization.

