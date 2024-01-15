Weather In Bulgaria On January 16th: Embrace The Chill
As January 16 unfolds, Bulgarians can expect a weather mix with predominantly sunny conditions across the country. The day will be accompanied by a moderate to strong west-northwesterly wind, adding a brisk feel to the atmosphere.
In terms of temperatures, the lows will range from minus 2°C to 3°C, reaching a slightly colder minus 1°C in the capital, Sofia. Highs are anticipated between 5°C and 10°C, while Sofia experiences a milder 2°C.
On the coastal front, the weather mirrors the inland forecast, with mostly sunny conditions and a moderate to strong west-northwesterly wind. Coastal highs will hover between 7°C and 9°C.
Heading to the mountains, the outlook brings cloudy skies with scattered snowfall in specific regions of Western Bulgaria's massifs. A moderate to strong west-northwesterly wind will prevail, influencing temperatures. Highs are expected to range from minus 2°C at 1,200 meters to 6°C at 2,000 meters.
As the winter weather takes center stage, Bulgarians are advised to bundle up and prepare for varying conditions across different regions of the country.
