Average Monthly Pension in Bulgaria Stands at EUR 383

In a recent revelation, the National Statistical Institute disclosed that the average monthly pension disbursed in Bulgaria for January 2023 hovers around EUR 383. Delving deeper into the data, it showcases a disparity between genders, with women receiving an average of EUR 333, while their male counterparts receive EUR 457.

The statistics shed light on contributory service and retirement age pensions, which stand higher, reaching EUR 348 for women and EUR 464 for men. Interestingly, regional differences play a role, with Sofia boasting the highest average pensions at EUR 475, while Kurdzhali records the lowest at EUR 302 per month.

The total number of pensioners in Bulgaria for the current month tallies approximately 2,041,000, considering a population of 6,447,710 as of December 31, 2022. Notably, there's a significant gender gap among pensioners, with 1,215,000 women compared to 826,000 men.

/NSI