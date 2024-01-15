Hagia Sophia Adopts New Entry System: Tourists Face 25 Euro Fee Starting Today

World | January 15, 2024, Monday // 17:06
Bulgaria: Hagia Sophia Adopts New Entry System: Tourists Face 25 Euro Fee Starting Today

As of today, a transformative policy takes effect at Istanbul's iconic Hagia Sophia, introducing a 25 euro entrance fee for foreign tourists, according to BGNES.

In a bid to distinguish between pilgrims and cultural tourists, a dedicated ticket booth is being established. The initiative also encompasses enhanced security measures, including the installation of cameras and advanced fire detection and emergency notification systems.

A strategic approach involves separate entrances for pilgrims and tourists, ensuring a seamless experience for both. Tourists will be equipped with a QR code application providing information in 23 languages through mobile phone headphones, minimizing disruptions to pilgrims.

This innovative visitor management plan aims to eliminate long queues at the historic temple, promising a more organized and enriching experience for all.

