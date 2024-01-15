Bulgarian Deputy PM Stresses Cohesion for National Stability

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mariya Gabriel, addressed reporters on Monday, highlighting the stability in Bulgaria due to effective collaboration between the executive and legislative branches. Responding to Vice President Iliana Iotova's recent remarks that decisions are led by party floor leaders in Parliament, Gabriel emphasized the functioning parliamentary republic structure and the ongoing dialogue fostering stability.

Gabriel underscored the importance of a working Parliament and the ongoing communication between the executive and legislative powers, emphasizing shared priorities. When questioned about the potential rotation in power, she noted that discussions with Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov are pending, with evaluations of ministerial performance and program implementation on the agenda.

Pressed on her role as foreign minister, Gabriel remained non-committal, refraining from dropping any hints or indicating potential changes. Regarding the situation of the kidnapped Bulgarian sailors, she stated that there have been no changes, and the Foreign Ministry continues to monitor the situation closely through its situation center.

