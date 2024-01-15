Turkish Authorities Detain 99 Afghan Refugees in Erzincan Amid Increased Crackdown

Amidst a broader crackdown on Afghan refugees, Turkish police have detained 99 Afghan individuals in the city of Erzincan, according to reports from Khaama Press. The refugees were apprehended during a search operation on a truck along the Erzincan-Tercan highway. Additionally, three suspects were taken into custody on charges of "human trafficking" during the same operation.

The recent detentions align with Turkey's ongoing efforts to curb unauthorized entry and detain migrants nationwide. The Turkish administration had previously reported the detention of 24 Afghan refugees upon their entry into the country.

Government figures indicate that over 300,000 Afghan migrants currently reside in Turkey. Afghan refugees in Turkey have frequently voiced concerns about mistreatment by Turkish authorities. Many are seeking ways to reach European countries where they can seek asylum.

The decision to leave Afghanistan is often driven by factors such as harsh economic conditions, limited job opportunities, fear of persecution, security threats, and the restrictive measures imposed on women and girls following the Taliban's return to power.