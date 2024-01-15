Taiwan on Alert: Six Chinese Military Aircraft and Four Naval Vessels Detected Near Island

Taiwan raised alarms as it identified six Chinese military aircraft and four naval vessels in the vicinity between 6 am on January 14 and 6 am on January 15, according to reports from Taiwan News. The Ministry of National Defence (MND) revealed that one of the aircraft, a BZK-005 reconnaissance drone, breached the Taiwan Strait median line, reaching the southwest corner of Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

In response, Taiwan actively monitored the People's Liberation Army (PLA) activities, deploying aircraft, naval boats, and air defense missile systems. Additionally, a Chinese balloon was observed crossing the Taiwan Strait median line southwest of Keelung, disappearing later after traveling northeast.

This incident follows a concerning trend, with Beijing deploying a total of 114 military aircraft and 65 naval ships around Taiwan. The use of grey zone tactics by China, intensifying since September 2020, raises tensions in the region. Grey zone tactics involve efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance, aiming to achieve security objectives without direct and substantial use of force.

