UK's Juniper Education Takes a Leap into Bulgarian EdTech: Acquires Shkolo

Society » EDUCATION | January 15, 2024, Monday // 13:05
Educational software giant Juniper Education has expanded its global footprint with the acquisition of Bulgaria's leading digital education platform, Shkolo. This strategic move aims to enhance educational technology offerings and support for over 1,700 educational institutions in Bulgaria.

Juniper Education, a key player in the UK's education technology sector, already collaborates with more than 14,000 schools, providing comprehensive solutions for classroom activities, administrative tasks, human resource management, and parental engagement. Shkolo's integration into Juniper's portfolio is expected to bring advanced educational tools and expertise to Bulgarian schools.

The acquisition underscores Juniper's commitment to fostering international partnerships and leveraging its experience to benefit educational communities worldwide. Shkolo expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, anticipating that Juniper's proficiency will empower principals, teachers, and students across Bulgaria.

