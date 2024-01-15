Harmanli Migrant Center Incident: Syrian Man Hospitalized After Altercation

In a recent incident at the migrant center in Harmanli, Bulgaria, a 20-year-old Syrian man was left injured following a physical altercation among residents, as reported by BTA and the Regional Press Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Haskovo. The altercation took place on January 12, leading to the detention of two Syrian suspects residing in Harmanli.

The injured man, identified as a permanent resident with an address in Rakitovo, was promptly attended to by police who arrived at the scene. The suspects, both Syrian nationals, now face detention for up to 24 hours as part of the ongoing pre-trial proceedings.

This incident marks the latest in a series of conflicts at the Harmanli refugee center, with the most recent one occurring on July 24, 2023. During that altercation, a 34-year-old Syrian fatally stabbed his 21-year-old compatriot.