Bucharest hosting the high-level renewables investment event Energy Week Black Sea

On 6-8th February, the international renewables investment conference Energy Week Black Sea will take place in Bucharest, Romania.

The burgeoning allure of the Romanian market to renewable energy investors is steadily ascending, serving as an eminent focal nexus for the entire region in its collective journey towards the transformative embrace of sustainable energy.

All the major stakeholders from Romania, Bulgaria, Moldova, Ukraine, Georgia & Türkiye, incl. the authorities, regulators, utilities, transmission, and distribution system operators will gather at the event.

Undoubtedly, it’s one of the most important annual events for a large pool of global developers, sponsors, and financiers.

For the first time, Energy Week brings a pool of the most progressive industrial and commercial companies in the region with clear sustainability targets.

Ministers of Energy, Economy, Sustainable Development will set the stage with opening remarks followed by plenary sessions on:

Financing renewable energy, incl. debt financing trends for renewables, role of corporates for PPAs, CfD and government support

Routes to market for renewables projects, incl. the role of modern industry in enabling green transition, commercial users and what has been their experience so far with/after signing the first PPAs

Ukraine's green reconstruction

Grid fit for renewables, interconnection and storage

Unveiling green hydrogen in the Black Sea region

Offshore wind energy potential in the Black Sea

Mapping the state of solar energy in Romania and across the region and much more.

This year's conference is set to captivate participants with innovative session formats designed to enhance engagement and foster meaningful discussions. Among the new additions are the Regional Café with Bubbles, Deep Dive into Local Markets, and Solar Mix n’ Mingle with Bubbles.

The climax of the second day of the conference is marked by the eagerly anticipated Regional Café session. This unique format aims to facilitate structured conversations, providing participants with a platform to discuss renewable energy developments in each country. The setup includes six country tables, allowing attendees to switch tables periodically and gain insights into previous discussions from a designated "table host."

On the final day of the conference, Solar Day takes center stage, featuring an extraordinary 90-minute event – the Solar Mix n’ Mingle with Bubbles. This session is crafted to go beyond the ordinary, providing an opportunity for attendees to strengthen relationships and deepen connections in a relaxed and enjoyable setting.

Participants will engage in interactive activities specifically designed to promote networking and build bonds. The Solar Mix n’ Mingle aims to break away from traditional conference norms by fostering meaningful conversations, encouraging collaboration, and facilitating genuine connections among industry professionals. It is a unique opportunity for participants to unwind, share insights, and create lasting connections within the renewable energy community.

While the Conference takes centre stage, the most important part of the event happens at the dedicated and consultant-led B2B zone. With the opportunity to request and schedule meetings with potential partners and clients, targeted and facilitated networking was and will continue to be the most impactful and sought-after aspect of Energy Week.

