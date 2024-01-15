Hope for Release Emerges as Houthi Spokesman Assures Well-being of 'Galaxy Leader' Bulgarian Sailors

In a recent update on the situation surrounding the detained vessel "Galaxy Leader," Nasreddin Amer, the spokesman for the Houthi movement "Ansar Allah," conveyed positive news regarding the well-being of the two Bulgarian sailors aboard. Almer indicated that the sailors were found to be in excellent condition during a recent interaction, offering reassurance to their concerned families.

Alexander Todorov, in contact with the Ansar Allah movement through Maritime.bg, shared insights into the ongoing communication efforts with Houthi representatives. Todorov revealed that the vessel's current location is north of Hodeida port, where the Bulgarian captain and senior assistant captain remain in command.

The spokesperson for the Houthi movement raised the prospect of considering the release of the Bulgarian sailors, underlining the Houthis' lack of hostility toward Bulgaria and nations displaying non-aggressive stances in the Gaza conflict. Todorov elaborated that after conveying the families' plea for the sailors' release, there is a likelihood of the matter being addressed at the highest level within the Ansar Allah movement.

In addition to the sailors' status, Nasreddin Amer stressed the importance of European leaders exerting pressure on Israel to curb the ongoing bloodshed in Gaza. He emphasized the Houthi perspective that the sailors are unrelated to events in the Gaza Strip, which they perceive as a humanitarian crisis.

This development unfolds in the context of the Houthis maintaining the blockade of the Red Sea and Bab el Mandeb, impacting ships bound for Israel. Despite recent airstrikes by the USA and Great Britain, Almer asserts that the blockade remains in force.

As international attention focuses on the fate of the "Galaxy Leader" and its crew, the evolving situation prompts discussions on diplomatic approaches and the broader geopolitical dynamics at play.