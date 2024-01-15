COVID-19 In Bulgaria: 52 New Cases In The Last 24 Hours

52 persons were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours. All new cases were detected by rapid antigen tests. 73.08% of them are of persons who have not been vaccinated.

503 are the total number of tests carried out in Bulgaria during the past 24 hours. 8 of them are PCR, and 495 are antigenic. This is shown by the National Information System. The distribution by regions according to the persons' current address is as follows: Burgas – 8; Varna – 6; Veliko Tarnovo – 2; Vratsa – 1; Gabrovo – 2; Pazardzhik – 1; Pleven – 4; Rousse – 1; Sliven – 3; Sofia region – 1; Sofia city – 15; Targovishte – 2; Haskovo – 1; Shumen – 1; Yambol – 4.

The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the country is 1,336,806. Of these, 6,736 are active. The number of cured persons is 1,291,364.

There are 369 patients with proven coronavirus infection who are admitted to hospital care facilities. Of these, 44 are in intensive care units or clinics. There are nine persons newly admitted to hospitals. Of these, 66.67% were not vaccinated.

At the moment, a total of 4,725,279 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered in Bulgaria. Four of them were implemented in the last 24 hours.

The national information system shows that there are 26,749 medical workers diagnosed with the new coronavirus in the country. No new cases were registered during the past 24 hours.

38,706 are the deceased persons in whom the coronavirus infection was confirmed. No new deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours.