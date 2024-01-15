Bulgarian Chess Maestro Antoaneta Stefanova Secures Silver in European Rapid Championship

In a dazzling display of strategic prowess, Antoaneta Stefanova secured a silver medal at the European Rapid Chess Championship held in Monte Carlo. The seasoned Bulgarian chess grandmaster showcased her skills in 11 intense games, where competitors grappled with a time constraint of 15 minutes per move, plus an additional 10 seconds.

Stefanova's remarkable performance saw her amass a total of 8.5 points, narrowly trailing behind the first-place winner, Aleksandra Kosteniuk of Switzerland, who claimed victory with 9 points. Joining them on the podium was the German contender Elisabeth Paetz, also accumulating 8.5 points in a closely contested battle.

Among the Bulgarian contingent, Nurgyul Salimova secured the seventh position with 8 points, while Beloslava Krasteva claimed the 21st spot with 7 points. Victoria Radeva earned the 55th rank with 5.5 points, contributing to Bulgaria's strong representation in the championship.

Antoaneta Stefanova, a former world champion in accelerated chess (2012), showcased exceptional skill throughout the tournament, especially in the blitz competition where she secured the seventh position among Bulgarian women.

The highlight of the championship was the pivotal ninth-round encounter between Stefanova and Kosteniuk, which concluded in a draw. Despite Stefanova's substantial positional advantage in the endgame, she was unable to capitalize on it. The final round witnessed a draw between Stefanova and Paetz, while Kosteniuk secured the gold by defeating Ukraine's Anna Ushenina.

As 116 female chess players from around the world showcased their strategic acumen on the picturesque Cote d'Azur, Stefanova's impressive performance marked a promising start for Bulgarian chess enthusiasts in 2024.