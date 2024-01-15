Solid-Fuel IRBM Test: North Korea's Latest Move Sparks Security Concerns in the Region

North Korea declared a successful test of a solid-fuel intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) with a hypersonic warhead, intensifying concerns about regional stability. The secretive regime's latest launch, the first since December, showcased advancements in multi-stage high-thrust solid-fuel engines. While North Korea assured it posed no threat to neighboring countries, South Korea's military detected the missile's flight over 1,000 kilometers before splashing into the sea.

In a statement, the Missile General Bureau described the test as part of routine activities for developing potent weapon systems. The move comes after South Korea's Defence Minister Shin Won-sik hinted at a potential IRBM test this month, raising worries about the missile's capability to target US military bases in Japan and Guam.

As North Korea flexes its military might, regional tensions escalate, prompting concerns about the unpredictable path ahead.