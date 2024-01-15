Bulgaria's Schengen Ascent: Minister Foresees Smoother Tourist Journeys

Bulgarian Tourism Minister, Zaritsa Dinkova, foresees increased tourist convenience with Bulgaria's potential entry into Schengen by air and sea. Dinkova highlighted the anticipated reduction of check-in times by 20 minutes per person, eliminating the need for tourists to navigate more distant terminals. The move comes as Bulgarian tourism shows robust growth, surpassing pre-pandemic levels, with a 4.9% increase in December 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.

What exactly is "air and sea Schengen"?

Dinkova revealed some surprising statistics, noting a remarkable 48% rise in Italian visitors opting for city or weekend trips to Bulgaria. Turkish guests also saw a substantial increase of 22%. Moreover, the exchange of tourists between Greece and Bulgaria approached equilibrium, with Greek visitors expressing particular interest in Bulgarian winter resorts and spa offerings.

Addressing concerns about the reduced VAT rate for tour operators, Dinkova explained ongoing negotiations with the European Commission for an extension until the end of 2024. She emphasized the need for continuity and stability, especially considering the prolonged crisis in the Black Sea region due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Dinkova stressed the importance of applying preventive cohesion policies to safeguard the competitiveness of businesses in Bulgaria and Romania.