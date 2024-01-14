Weather In Bulgaria On January 15th: Varied Forecast Brings Mix of Clear Skies and Precipitation

As January 15 unfolds, Bulgarians can expect a diverse range of weather conditions spanning from clear nights to increasing cloud cover. Here's a detailed breakdown:

Night Overview: The night is projected to be clear, accompanied by a gentle southwesterly wind in the eastern regions. Temperature-wise, lows are forecasted to range between minus 7C and minus 2C, with Sofia experiencing around minus 6C. The atmospheric pressure will be notably lower than the monthly average.

Morning Conditions: Morning hours will bring mostly sunny skies over eastern Bulgaria, with cloud cover gradually increasing from the west. The weather before noon is expected to be pleasant, setting the stage for varied atmospheric phenomena in the latter part of the day.

Evening Highlights: As the day progresses, cloudiness will envelop the country by evening. In western Bulgaria, some areas may experience light rain and wet snow during the evening hours. A light to moderate southwesterly wind will sweep through the northeast and mountainous regions.

Temperature Range: Daytime temperatures will vary, with highs ranging between 5C and 10C. Sofia is forecasted to experience around 5C. The night lows and daytime highs collectively contribute to the dynamic weather expected throughout the day.

Black Sea Coast Conditions: Along the Black Sea coast, the morning will see mostly sunny conditions, transitioning to increased cloud cover around and after noon. A light to moderate south-southwesterly wind will accompany the day. Temperature highs along the coast are projected to range between 7C and 10C, with seawater temperature measured at 7C-8C.

Mountainous Outlook: In mountainous regions, the morning will be mostly sunny, giving way to a rise in cloud cover from the west. By evening, some areas in the west may experience snowfall. Moderate to strong west-southwesterly winds are anticipated in higher and exposed parts of the mountains.

Temperature Gradients in the Mountains: At 1,200 meters elevation, temperatures are expected to hover around 3C, while at 2,000 meters, the mercury is projected to dip to around minus 3C.