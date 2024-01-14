Bulgaria Witnesses 0.76% Surge in Food Prices During Second Week of January 2024

In the second week of January 2024, Bulgaria experienced a 0.76% increase in the wholesale food price index, reaching 2.263 points, as reported by the State Commission for Commodity Exchanges and Wholesale Markets. This marks a rebound from the pre-holiday level of 2.252 points and the previous week's even lower 2.246 points.

Comparatively, at the beginning of 2023, the food price index stood at 2.316 points, reaching its peak at 2.480 points around March 10. The baseline of 1 point was established in 2005.

Key fluctuations in the past week include a 0.7% rise in the average wholesale price of greenhouse cucumbers to BGN 2.96 per kilogram, a 1.5% decrease in greenhouse tomatoes to BGN 3.25/kg, and a notable 7.7% drop in potato prices to BGN 1.20/kg.

Carrots witnessed a 4.8% increase to BGN 1.09/kg, while imported onions decreased by 4.9% to BGN 1.37/kg. Cabbage experienced a significant 9.8% decline, reaching BGN 0.83/kg, and red peppers dropped by 1.6% to BGN 3.58/kg.

In the fruit category, imported apples saw a 7.1% price hike to BGN 1.81/kg, lemons decreased by 2.4% to BGN 2.02/kg, bananas maintained at BGN 2.86/kg, tangerines rose by 2.3% to BGN 2.26/kg, and oranges increased by 3% to BGN 2.09/kg.

Dairy product fluctuations included a 0.4% decrease in the average wholesale price of white brined cheese from cow's milk to BGN 11.26/kg, while yellow kashkaval cheese remained steady at BGN 16.97/kg.

Yogurt (3% fat and above) saw a 1.7% increase to BGN 1.20 for a 400-gram cup, and fresh milk (3% fat) rose by 1.8% to BGN 2.30 per litre.

In the protein category, chicken prices appreciated by 1% to BGN 6.68/kg, while eggs (size M) saw a 2.6% decrease to BGN 0.38 per piece.

Staples experienced varied shifts, with rice rising by 3.2% to BGN 3.24/kg, lentils decreasing by 0.5% to BGN 4.23/kg, and dry common beans depreciating by 1% to BGN 4.15/kg.

Sugar's average wholesale price went down by 0.4% to BGN 2.16/kg, sunflower oil decreased by 1.8% to BGN 2.77 per litre, flour (type 500) rose by 0.7% to BGN 1.37/kg, and butter from cow's milk appreciated by 3% to BGN 2.72 for a 125-gram pack.